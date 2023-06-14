After the school year, summer is a time for tweens and teens to recharge their batteries and an upcoming weekly wellness-related is looking to help them recharge mentally.
Sharing mental health information and having fun will be the goals of weekly wellness clinics held at both the Lake City and Cadillac Adolescent Wellness Centers. The clinics, called Wellness Days, are held every Tuesday beginning on June 27 and continuing through Aug. 8. There will not be a clinic on July 4 due to the holiday.
Adolescent Wellness Counselor Leilani Kitler said the wellness centers are targeting middle school and high school students and there will be two sessions every week. From 10 a.m. to noon, middle school-aged students can come while from 1 to 3 p.m., high school-aged students can attend.
“These are additional programs, and there are a number of them, to address mental health issues,” she said. “There was more anxiety and depression before COVID, but COVID and the way we handled it exacerbated those things,” she said. “When there is anxiety, depression or conflict in your life, COVID just made it worse much faster.”
Kitler, however, said Wellness Days is not therapeutic or just for tweens and teens who are receiving services. As long as a tween or teen is enrolled in either Lake City or Cadillac schools or lives within either Missaukee or Wexford counties, they can attend. There also is no charge to attend, Kitler said.
She said for an hour of the time the students who attend can ask questions about mental health and it is not meant to be hard-hitting conversations. What it is supposed to be is a way to reduce the stigma connected with mental health, allow for the students to become comfortable if they do need help and provide accurate information about mental health and mental health services.
The program was piloted at the Grayling Adolescent Wellness Center and with 13 of these centers within District Health Department No. 10 the idea is to have them at each one. In addition to the chance for students to ask questions, Kitler said they will also have an hour of outdoor activity, weather permitting, or an art-related opportunity. At the Cadillac Center, Kitler said anyone who participates in the Wellness Days activities also can participate in a free yoga session from noon to 1 p.m.
Before a tween or teen can participate, a permission slip will need to be filled out by a parent or guardian, but once it is, they will not have to fill another one out, Kitler said.
“COVID changed the trajectory of many people’s lives. To say everything is back to normal, we are not acknowledging this was a big change in everyone’s development,” she said. “We expect kids to work through it but we need to allow them to be behind a bit. We also need nurturing.”
