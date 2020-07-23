MANISTEE — A 30-year-old Wellston man and a 43-year-old Irons man were recently arrested and arraigned in Manistee County's 85th District Court for their part in the delivery of methamphetamine.
Michael Lott and William Agster were both charged with the delivery of methamphetamine for their connection with an incident on July 15 in Wellston, according to the Manistee County Sheriff's Office. Both Lott and Agster have posted bond and are currently released from jail.
The charges in question are only accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On July 15, police said the sheriff's office assisted the State Sheriff City Enforcement Narcotics Team with a controlled purchase of illegal drugs. An undercover police officer allegedly purchased 3.7 grams of the suspected methamphetamine from Lott and Agster.
After the purchase, uniformed deputies pulled the suspect vehicle over and found three occupants including Lott and Agster. The third occupant was a female.
All three were ordered out of the vehicle, searched and Lott and Agster were arrested, according to police. Police said there were no other details to be released at this time.
