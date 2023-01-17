WELLSTON — A 50-year-old Wellston man was arrested after a weekend hostage situation in Manistee County’s Norman Township.
At around 7:12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a hostage situation on Lily Road in Norman Township, according to a press release from the post. Troopers arrived and spoke with one of the victims near the scene.
Police said the woman told the troopers she and a friend were visiting the 50-year-old Wellston man in a shed where he lived on Lily Road. The suspect accused the women of stealing his methamphetamine and police said he allegedly assaulted them. Police also said it was at this point, the Wellston man allegedly brandished a handgun telling them they were not free to leave.
Police said one of the women called her son, who then came to the scene. The son confronted the Wellston man and police said he was able to get his mother away. Police said after the woman exited, the Wellston man slammed the shed door with the other woman still inside.
The MSP Emergency Support Team was called to the scene to assist with the situation.
Police said it was later discovered the Wellston man and the second woman left the shed on foot and were located some distance away by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Wellston man was no longer in possession of the handgun and police said the MSP K9 Team was called to the scene to locate the handgun. The firearm was located near the shed, according to police.
Police said the handgun was reported as being stolen in 2010 by the Lansing Police Department. The Wellston man was arrested and held in the Manistee County Jail.
Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety, MMR EMS and the Norman Township Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.