MANISTEE — The 50-year-old Wellston man arrested over the weekend for his connection with a hostage situation recently faced charges during his arraignment in Manistee County’s 85th District Court.
Michael James Miskell was charged with one count each of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14 in Manistee County’s Norman Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Miskell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 7:12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of a hostage situation on Lily Road in Norman Township, according to a press release from the post. Troopers arrived and spoke with one of the victims near the scene.
Police said the woman told the troopers she and a friend were visiting Miskell in a shed where he lived on Lily Road. Miskell accused the women of stealing his methamphetamine and police said he allegedly assaulted them. Police also said it was at this point, Miskell allegedly brandished a handgun telling them they were not free to leave.
Police said one of the women called her son, who then came to the scene. The son confronted Miskell and police said he was able to get his mother away. Police said after the woman exited, Miskell slammed the shed door with the other woman still inside.
The MSP Emergency Support Team was called to the scene to assist with the situation.
Police said it was later discovered Miskell and the second woman left the shed on foot and were located some distance away by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Miskell was no longer in possession of the handgun and police said the MSP K9 Team was called to the scene to locate the handgun. The firearm was located near the shed, according to police.
Police said the handgun was reported as being stolen in 2010 by the Lansing Police Department. Miskell was arrested and held in the Manistee County Jail before his arraignment.
The court set his bond at $35,000 cash or surety and he is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 1.
