Were you at the Wex Sept. 25-27? You may have been exposed to COVID-19.

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Civic Center has been identified as a possible source of public exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department and District Health Department No. 10 announced on Monday that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was present and potentially contagious at The Wex in Cadillac (1320 North Mitchell Street) over the last weekend in September.
If you were at the Wex on Friday, Sept. 25 between 4-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 between 9:30-10:30 a.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 between 4-5:30 p.m., you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure (through this weekend).
COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell. If you develop symptoms, the health department says you should quarantine yourself and call your health care provider.
During the 14 days you are self-monitoring, you should "keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible," DHD No. 10 said in a news release.
In a Facebook post, the Wex described the person as "a spectator." According to the Wex's public calendar, there wasn't an event that weekend in the civic arena, but there was a hockey showcase in the ice arena that weekend at those times.
In the post, the Wex outlined steps the center has been taking over the past several months to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including sign-in sheets, masking, temperature checks and social distancing reminders.
The news of the possible public exposure at the Wex comes as local health departments announced new cases in all counties in the Cadillac News coverage area over the weekend or on Monday.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County had four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new probable case, bringing the pandemic-long confirmed number of cases to 119 and 21 probable cases. Lake County had two new cases, for 37 total. Missaukee County had one new case, for 52 total. In Osceola County, Central Michigan District Health Department reported five new cases, for a total of 92 confirmed cases.
State data on diagnostic testing (testing that looks for active SARS-COV-2 infections) analyzed by the Cadillac News suggests that the positivity rate among the four counties last week was 2.5%. For the week ending Oct. 3, 35 out of 1,376 tests came back positive for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola County.
Wexford County's positivity rate last week was 3.3%; Lake was 2.6%; Osceola was 2.4% and Missaukee was 0.9%.
While the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated COVID-19 related executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a decision on Friday, many of the public health elements remain in effect under another state authority. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that, per Director Robert Gordon's emergency order, crowd size restrictions and masking requirements are in effect.
In Region 6 (where Missaukee and Wexford County are), masks are required at indoor and outdoor public gatherings; they are optional, however, in schools. At indoor venues with fixed seating, attendance is limited to 25% capacity. In venues without fixed seating, it's 25 people per 1,000 square feet. Outdoor venues are 30% and 30 people per 1,000 square feet, respectively.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers were at 128,923 on Monday. There have been 6,816 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan, with five deaths in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.