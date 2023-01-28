CADILLAC — The Wertz Warriors are coming to town.
The group is set to make stops in Cadillac and Lake City as part of their nearly 800-mile annual trip across Michigan. The trip will begin on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Ogemaw County at Skidway Lake, before ending on Friday, Feb. 3, in Mackinaw City.
“We love it because we’re treated like rock stars every place that we go,” Wertz Warriors member Ken Mattei said. “People are really appreciative of what we do.”
The Warriors arrive in Cadillac on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:45 p.m. and will spend the night at the Evergreen Resort.
After breakfast, the group will go to the Town Pump Saloon in Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. Mattei said they will be presenting a check to the Special Olympics from the Lake City community.
Mattei said the check will include the money raised from last year’s Polar Plunge and the Wertz Warriors’ golf and bowling fundraisers.
“What I have enjoyed is people that come to these events,” he said. “They are giving people. They give from their hearts.”
“They love the Special Olympics. They love the athletes, they enjoy seeing them come into town, and they enjoy seeing them compete. That’s a warm feeling to be honest with you.”
A pair of former Detroit Lions players will also be making the trip to Lake City. Mattei said former quarterback Eric Hipple and former defensive back Luther Bradley.
Hipple played 10 seasons in the NFL and spent his whole career with Detroit. Bradley spent four seasons with the Lions, before going to the USFL. Both players will be available to sign autographs.
The Warriors are looking for new businesses to become a part of next year’s trip. Mattei said they’ve lost a couple of stops due to the pandemic and are hoping to build things back up.
“It’s kind of a win-win situation not only for the Special Olympics and Wertz Warriors but for a bar or restaurant,” he said.
“It’s a really big bonus, especially during slow times when you’ve got a couple hundred people that are at your place of business, drinking and having dinner and so forth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.