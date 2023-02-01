LAKE CITY — The Town Pump Saloon was full of warriors as the Wertz Warriors made a stop in Lake City Tuesday morning.
The annual visit was part of the group’s nearly 800-mile trip across Michigan in support of the Special Olympics. The trip began on Sunday in Ogemaw County at Skidway Lake, before the group came to Cadillac.
After spending the night at the Evergreen Resort, the warriors visited Lake City to present a check for $25,082 to Mary Jackson, the fundraising coordinator for the area.
“It amazes me because we have so much fun doing what we do,” Jackson said. “You don’t think about how much you raise until you actually give it away.”
Wertz Warrior member Ken Mattei said the money presented Tuesday was from last year’s Lake City Polar Plunge in Lake City and the warriors’ golf and bowling outings. On average, he said they typically raise between $18,000 to $25,000 through those events.
“This is one of our largest checks,” he said. “It all depends on the year, but the whole community pitches in here and I can’t thank the community enough — all the businesses, all the people that live in this community, and Missaukee County — because they really help us out and it’s the athletes who have benefited from that.”
Mattei said portions of the money raised go toward the Torch Run and a grant set up by the warriors. The Torch Run is a campaign set up by law enforcement to help fund several summer and fall events for the Special Olympics.
The grant is available for local athletes to apply for and use toward equipment, transportation and other needs. Part of the money also helps fund the Special Olympics Winter Games up in Traverse City.
“It’s very significant for all the athletes,” Jackson said. “They need it. They get support from the community, but everything we can do is better.”
The Wertz Warriors will now continue their trip upstate, before wrapping things up in Mackinaw City on Friday, Feb. 3.
