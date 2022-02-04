LAKE CITY — Supporters gathered at the Town Pump Saloon in downtown Lake City as the Wertz Warriors made their annual stop to the area Wednesday morning.
The stop was part of the group’s journey throughout Michigan, which includes visits to Skidaway Lake, Mackinaw City, West Branch and Mancelona. Through their trip, Wertz Warriors’ chairperson Ken Mattei said they drop various items off and participate in check presentations at different locations.
“We’ve cut the ride short by one day this year because we did lose some stops along the way,” Mattei said. “But hopefully we’ll get those stops back over the next year or two.”
For several decades, Mattei said the group has stopped in Lake City to visit the Town Pump Saloon. Mattei said former owner James Reid was a huge supporter of the Special Olympics and helped bring the group to Lake City.
“We wouldn’t be here without Jim,” Mattei said.
According to Mattei, this year’s trip included around 60 riders and 25 members of their support crew. Due to the pandemic, Mattei said they had fewer people this year, but hopes to get their numbers back up next year.
For this year’s check presentation, the Lake City committee for Special Olympics was able to raise $11,766.54. Committee Chairperson Mary Jackson said they were able to hold some events and received donations this year to support the Special Olympics.
“People are very supportive around here,” Jackson said. “They are very giving most of the time when you ask for help.”
In a typical year, Mattei said they raise between $300,000 and $400,000 to support the Winter Games for the Special Olympics.
Though this year’s games were canceled due to the pandemic, Mattei said they plan to use some of the money to support regional games. The rest of it will go into a restricted fund, which local areas can apply for to help support their local athletes.
“They’re doing something good,” Jackson said when asked about Wertz Warriors. “They’re helping people that need a little extra help.”
Though their trip was shortened this year, Mattei said the group was happy to visit Lake City once again.
“It’s been a great community to do fundraising, and the community responds big time,” Mattei said when talking about Lake City. “I mean, you can’t ask for a better community.”
