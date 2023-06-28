CADILLAC — A 38-year-old West Branch man faced a weapons offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Steven Allen-Loys McKee was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon for allegedly having brass knuckles with an attached knife on his person. Court records also alleged this was for his connection with an incident on April 4 in Mesick.
A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times. If convicted, McKee faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,750 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. McKee is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
McKee was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.