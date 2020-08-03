West MI BBB warns of 'brushing' scam

CADILLAC — As if there wasn’t enough going on already, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning people in the region about a particular type of scam.
The BBB is reporting people from around the country and in Michigan have been receiving mysterious packages of seeds. While it is not clear what types of seeds are being mailed and for what purpose, the BBB said the mailings have many similarities to brushing scams that have been growing in popularity.
“Brushing‘ involves companies mailing items people did not order. The products usually come from overseas and are often linked to third-party sellers on websites such as Amazon, according to the BBB. The person receiving the package has no idea who ordered the items.
Sometimes the item can be small, other times it can be items such as humidifiers, Bluetooth speakers, or even a vacuum, according to the BBB. One person in the Detroit area told the BBB they received a bag of seeds, even though the package identified the item as stud earrings.
Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan President Phil Catlett said the idea of receiving something free in the mail sounds great but many times there are ulterior motives.
“Unfortunately, it’s unlikely businesses are sending out free items out of the goodness of their heart,‘ he said. “Usually there is a reason behind the mailings, and often that reason is connected to fraud.‘
Getting something for free seems harmless, but the BBB said it is often part of a larger con by the company sending the items. These third-party sellers make the online purchase for you and send the item to your house. They then post a fake review online under your name, according to the BBB. The inflated sales and fake reviews boost the company profile and the BBB said it can make it appear the company has a strong track record with customers.
The BBB said if you receive an unsolicited item in the mail you are allowed to keep the merchandise. The Federal Trade Commission says you have a legal right to keep unordered merchandise.
If a person receives such a package, the BBB said it is a sign the account information for the person may be compromised. To make the scam work, the sending company has to know the person’s name, address, and other account information, according to the BBB. As a result, it may mean your password is no longer secure.
“Free packages in the mail should be met with suspicion,‘ Catlett said. “If you get one of these packages you should update your passwords and account information on websites such as Amazon.‘
To notify Amazon of the brushing and potential fake reviews contact the company’s customer service. They will investigate and take action on the bad actor. Go directly to Amazon’s website to get their contact information and be cautious of searching for support phone numbers.
If a person gets the unsolicited package of seeds in the mail, the BBB suggests holding on to the seeds, packaging, and mailing label. They also should contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development by calling (800) 292-3939 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or emailing after hours or on the weekend to MDA-Info@michigan.gov.
Finally, the BBB suggests a person change account passwords and may want to consider a password manager service to improve account security. A person also will want to keep a close eye on their credit report and credit card bills.
