GAYLORD — Social media sites will likely be flooded this weekend with breathtaking pictures of hazy and colorful sunsets or sunrises.
Thursday, the Gaylord National Weather Service posted on its Twitter account that people may notice an increase in haze and discoloration to Thursday’s sunset and Friday’s sunrise, especially in Northern Michigan. The post also said the possible haze is the result of smoke suspended about two miles above the ground that is slowly drifting toward Michigan from several large forest fires on the West Coast and in Canada.
Gaylord NWS Meteorologist Matt Gillen said while people in the Upper Peninsula had the chance to have the smoke impact the sunset Thursday, Northern Lower Michigan likely wouldn’t be able to notice it until Friday morning and throughout the day.
“The better chance for the haziness will be overnight and into (Friday). Really during the day (Friday) is when it will be noticeable in northern Michigan and maybe central Michigan,” he said.
Gillen also said people should try to enjoy the effects of the smoke on Friday because clouds will make it difficult to notice it during the weekend if it remains over the state before the Jet Stream moves the smoke out of the upper atmosphere.
As for the possibility of being able to smell the smoke, Gillen said it is hard to say.
“You can’t rule it out, but I think it is pretty unlikely,” he said. “It (the smoke) is tens of thousands of feet up in the air. I think the biggest noticeable thing will be the haze in the sky and some nice sunrises and sunsets.”
If you get a shot of the haze or a sunrise or sunset pic, tag us on social media (@cadillacnews on Facebook and Twitter or @cadillacnewstlc on Instagram) or shoot us an email at news@cadillacnews.com and we may use it in a photo spread in the newspaper.
