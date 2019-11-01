CADILLAC — The ghost, goblins, monsters and other spooky specters weren’t the scariest things on Thursday: that distinction went to the heavy, wet snow that blanketed the ground.
With a winter weather advisory in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday, it’s likely trick-or-treaters had to withstand the wet and cold to get candy. Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said the first snowfall of the fall and upcoming winter season is always a good time to remember to be aware of conditions.
He said with the weather expected to get worse as the day went on Thursday, trick-or-treaters and their parents should be aware of things such as downed power lines and other safety hazards. Morgenstern said winds were expected to gust over 45 mph and coupled with rain and/or wet, heavy snow it is the perfect combination for downed power lines.
Consumers Energy is reminding the public to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and anything that is touching it, Morgenstern said. If a person sees a downed wire they should call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. As of roughly 2 p.m., less than 20 people were without power in Wexford County.
“Always assume a downed wire, even if not arching and sparking, is energized. With rough weather expected, our crews are ready to respond quickly, make situations safe and restore power,‘ he said.
If power is lost, never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas, he said.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said the snow that started falling overnight Wednesday was expected to continue throughout the day Thursday and into the night. He said the heaviest of the snow was expected right about the time trick-or-treaters were heading out.
“It is very wet snow and temperatures are floating right at freezing or even above it,‘ Cornish said. “A lot of it is melting, but in the higher elevations we are seeing some accumulation.‘
He said overnight Thursday there was potential for 2-4 inches of accumulation with the higher amounts in the higher elevations. Lows Thursday night are expected to be in the upper 20s with highs Friday in the mid-30s or upper 30s. Lows Friday night into Saturday are expected to be in the upper 20s.
On Friday, Cornish said there is a chance for lake effect snow mainly across northwest lower Michigan. While there is a chance that Wexford County could see some of that lake effect activity, Cornish said it will be more north and west of the Cadillac area.
