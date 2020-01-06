Wex gets DNR grant to help replace HVAC system in auditorium

CADILLAC — Roughly a week before Christmas, the Wexford County Civic Arena got news rivaling anything Santa could have brought down the chimney.
On Dec. 17, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger sent correspondence to Wexford County, Networks Northwest and the Alliance for Economic Success saying their application to receive a Recreation Passport local development grant was approved. The application asked for $95,000, which is the amount of the grant.
Boon Sports Management and Friends of the Wex spokesperson Mike Figliomeni said the application for the grant funding was made to help pay for the replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in the Wex’s auditorium. The HVAC system, which dates back to the 1970s in the auditorium, is one of the most critical needs at the facility, according to Figliomeni.
With the announcement made last month, the DNR said in its correspondence that a formal grant offer will be made in the form of a project agreement. Until that project agreement is given, several steps are suggested to be completed before the Wex enters into the agreement.
This includes preparing a legal description and boundary map; finalizing any easements or other land rights if all or a portion of the project area is not owned by the community; retaining the services of a prime professional, ensuring local matching funds are in place; and incurring costs associated with the preparation of plans, specification and bid documents for the project beginning Jan. 1.
That local match is between $30,000 and $35,000, which was generated by several donations.
The Rotary Club of Cadillac voted to use money generated from the annual Rotary auction to help BSM purchase new HVAC equipment. The Rotary presented BSM with a check for $32,250. The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau also pledged to invest $5,000 to assist with the needs of the facility, while the law firm of McCurdy, Wotila, and Porteous challenged the Cadillac Men’s Hockey Program to raise funds. The law firm said it would match dollar for dollar any funds raised by the men’s hockey program up to $10,000.
Together the two raised $24,000 to go toward the Wex. The Wex also received $10,000 as part of the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2019 competition and received the check at a ceremony last summer.
Figliomeni said a meeting has been scheduled for Sunday to begin checking off the items listed above before receiving the project agreement.
“This is a really big deal for us. The HVAC is one of our most critical needs,‘ Figliomeni said.
