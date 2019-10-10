CADILLAC — This Saturday, nine brave couples will put it all on the line.
The Cadillac Area YMCA will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Dancing with the Y Stars, where contestants wear brilliant costumes and navigate difficult dance moves on a raised platform under bright lights.
The popular fundraising event benefits the YMCA and is modeled after TV’s “Dancing with the Stars,‘ complete with video introductions that include humorous rehearsal highlights.
The couples started working with volunteer choreographers months ago. Their goal is to win the coveted People’s Choice Award by getting the most $5 votes. In addition, there is a Judge’s Choice Award.
This year’s dancers include Corey Wiggins and Traci Warner; Craig Baas and Lori Noaker, Jason Johnston and Amber Herlein; James Curtis and Vicky Ball; Kevin Baker and Jamie Thompson; Casey Boyer and Jennifer White-Seymour; Chris Brinks and Beth Rzepka-Alto; Scott and Laura Powell; and Derek Larrance and Shari Spoelman.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Wex. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased from a dancer today. If you are unable to purchase tickets through a dancer, call (231) 775-3369 and get on the waiting list. Tickets include live entertainment, six votes at the event, and dinner. Tickets will be required at the event for entry and to get your votes.
Prior to the event, you can cast a $5 vote for your favorite dancer by going to the YMCA website. Online voting ends Saturday at noon.
In previous years, organizers raised $70,000 during the event. All proceeds from Dancing with the Y Stars goes to the Cadillac Area YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign. The Y for All campaign will help provide financial assistance to those who can’t afford the Y.
To vote and to view a complete list of dancers, choreographers, judges, emcees and behind-the-scenes volunteers, visit http://www.cadillacareaymca.org/dancing-with-the-y-2019/.
