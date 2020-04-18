WexExpress asking riders to wear masks, face coverings

CADILLAC — Those who are still riding on WexExpress buses and vehicles are being asked to wear protective masks or face coverings.
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson said Friday the transit authority went to its social media to ask riders to do that. She said there are certain instances where those riding on the buses and drivers can't adhere to social distancing measures. This is mostly those riders in wheelchairs or requiring assistance to get on or off the buses.
"We have seen a lot of guidelines from, well everywhere, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), national transit organizations and other transit authorities in the state," she said. "In general, we strongly are recommending people wear them. We are doing our best to follow the CDC guidelines and health department guidelines."
During the COVID-19 Michigan state of emergency, the WexExpress announced recently via its website it will offer grocery and food delivery to give Wexford County residents another option to obtain food without requiring you to leave the safety of their homes. There is no charge for this service.
Thompson said in March the public transportation agency felt it was important to continue to offer the service to its customers and clients. Thompson said they will continue to operate for as long as it is safe for the community.
As for deliveries, Thompson said the county-wide service started earlier this month, but the transit authority had been doing it on a limited-basis previously.
Thompson said at times people are having trouble getting pick up times from the bigger grocery stores and are having to call smaller retailers. She also said there have been issues with people who are trying to use their Bridge cards to pay for groceries. As a result, Thompson said they have been in contact with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to see if there is a way for them to use them over the phone, but there hasn't been a resolution to that issue.
Customers interested in using this grocery service should call WexExpress at least one day in advance to guarantee the service but will do same-day delivery when possible. Customers also must call or go online themselves to set up an order and pick up time from a participating vendor.
Once an order has been made and a scheduled pickup time has been established, contact a WexExpress Customer Service Representative at 231-779-0123 (press option 1) and schedule the grocery pickup. Drivers cannot step inside homes. If a front door is not visible from the curb, please provide a contact phone number so you can be notified when the driver has arrived.
Depending on your location grocery orders may be onboard a vehicle for an hour. For that reason, don't order frozen food. You also need to remember the time provided when your grocery delivery is scheduled as groceries cannot be left at an unattended address. This service will be offered from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Thompson also said the vehicles used for grocery delivery are not the same vehicles that are doing passenger service. Drivers also do carry and use limited personal protective equipment while providing this service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.