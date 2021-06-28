CADILLAC — Four WexExpress drivers competed in an annual competition that put their skills to the test after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.
The 44th annual Michigan Small Bus Roadeo was a statewide skills test and training event, which determines the best small bus public transit drivers in the state. The event occurred Friday in Frankenmuth at the Bavarian Inn Lodge. Competitors took a written test, navigated an obstacle course, assisted a passenger using a wheelchair and conducted a vehicle safety inspection at the event. Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson said drivers from her authority started participating in the competitions a few years ago.
“Thirty-five drivers are competing from across the state covering 15 transits and four are from the WexExpress,‘ she said.
In 2016, CWTA driver Jack Lewis had the highest rookie score and took home the Rookie of the Year trophy. Overall, he placed sixth out of 48 rookies.
Thompson said the top three winners in the individual competition will be eligible to compete in the national competition at the Community Transportation Association of America’s National Bus Roadeo. The national roadeo is scheduled to be held in Louisville from May 8 through May 12, 2022.
Michigan transit agency managers, Michigan Department of Transportation staff and other volunteers will serve as judges. Winners were announced at a dinner on Friday, but it was not known as of press time if any WexExpress drivers were moving on to the national competition.
Although most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Tuesday, Thompson said there were still some protocols in place, but since most of the competition was outdoors, competitors didn’t have to wear masks during most of it. She also said the event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
