CADILLAC — On Wednesday, WexExpress driver Angela Worst got on her bus to start another shift.
Before starting, Worst and every other driver do a pre-trip inspection of their vehicle. While that includes looking to ensure things are working the way they are supposed to with the vehicle itself it also includes sanitizing the common area of the bus. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, that sanitation takes on greater importance.
"I check what I can but I also wipe everything down so if someone comes on the bus they have the (piece of mind) knowing I did clean," she said. I do it at least three times a shift. I do it when I'm waiting for a call. I can't just sit. It drives me crazy."
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson said while many things are closing or shutting down, they feel it is important to still continue to offer the service to their customers and clients. With there not being confirmed cases in Wexford County yet, Thompson said they will continue to operate for as long as the community feels safe.
"We are in constant contact with the health department and emergency management. We are gauging day-by-day the changing landscape of the coronavirus," Thompson said. "We provide an essential service for employment, taking people to non-emergency medical appointments and grocery stores. We want to continue to do that as long as possible."
That said, ridership is down, according to Thompson.
She said the decline in riders started last Thursday and Friday. By Monday, Thompson said there a larger dip in ridership, which they were hoping for. Currently, they are operating at 50% fewer riders than normal.
Thompson said they also are trying to limit the number of people on a bus at one time to provide them to have more space between them. Right now, they are averaging between 2-4 people on the bus and the goal is to keep that number between 1-2 if possible. The transit authority also is asking riders if they don't need to travel to stay home. They also are asking riders if they feel sick or have a family member who is sick to stay home.
With things changing daily, Thompson said the only reason WexExpress would close would be if there was a government order or positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Wexford County and it started to spread.
"There are quite a few transit authorities that are running with skeleton crews and only doing rides for cancer treatments and/or dialysis," she said. "If we got to the point where we had to pare down, we would try to do that if Munson (Healthcare) wanted us to make those trips for passengers."
As for the passengers, Worst said they talk and most conversations these days have to do with the craziness surrounding the pandemic. While she understands why people are scared, Worst said she is taking a different route than fear.
"I'm not going to freak out. What's the sense. Do the things you gotta do to keep yourself and others safe," she said.
For more information about the WexExpress go to www.wexexpress.us.
