Wexford 911 director answers questions about surcharge increase proposal

CADILLAC — Nearly six years after Wexford County voters approved an increase to the monthly 911 surcharge, they are being asked to do so again during the upcoming August Primary.
To help Wexford County voters with their decision, Wexford County Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden was asked a few questions regarding the Aug. 2 ballot proposal.
If approved by voters in August, the $3 would start being assessed next summer. If it fails, the $2.25 would continue to be charged. What follows are the questions and Alworden’s answers.
Q: What currently is in place?
A: The current surcharge is $2.25 per communication device.
Q: Why do you believe the surcharge increase is needed?
A: The cost of the operations of the 911 center has increased over the years. The increase in the surcharge will help offset those increases. Wexford county needs to work on attracting and retaining employees. This will help with avenues to retain those employees that we currently have and that are already certified. The cost of training and getting an employee certified is high.
Being able to retain those employees will in turn save the dispatch center money. Technology is improving at a tremendous rate. It is costly to keep up with the advances in technology and the equipment needed to move forward. I would like to add that the 911 surcharge money only goes to 911.
Q: If passed, what will it help 911 accomplish?
A: The dispatch center is currently managed by the Wexford County Commissioners and the County Administrator. That means that any changes, policies, and procedures must be approved by the county commissioners and the county administrator. With the increase, the dispatch center is one step closer to becoming its own entity and not a department of the county which is known as an authority. With the authority, the center would be governed by a Wexford County 911 Authority Board. This authority board would be made up of emergency service, village, and township representatives. This would ensure that the “stakeholders” would have a larger say in what happens with dispatch and how it communicates to the emergency services and the citizens of Wexford County.
With the increase, the dispatch center will be able to maintain the equipment and services that it currently has and be able to improve with the changing technology
Q: What will this mean to Wexford County residents’ phone bills if the increase passes? How much extra will it cost a person each month?
A: The Wexford County residents will see an increase from $2.25 to $3 in the 911 Surcharge. This is an increase of $0.75 per month per communication device. If approved, this increase would be effective on July 1, 2023.
Q: Will there be any other increases down the road?
A: Currently, the surcharge has a cap of $3 by the State of Michigan. If the increase is approved, the county would then be at the state surcharge cap.
Q: What happens if the surcharge increase fails?
A: If the surcharge increase does not pass, it will be more difficult for the dispatch center to improve with the changing technology. It is possible that the cost of training new and current employees due to retention issues will increase and directly impact the normal operational budget. The operational budget is already being affected due to the rising costs of equipment and the day-to-day operational costs.
