CADILLAC — After a lull on Wednesday, Wexford County added two newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Wexford County has had new cases in six of the past 10 days, with a total of 15 cases during that time span. People are generally considered to be contagious for 10 days after the day of their swabbing, though the test results may not be announced until later.
Wexford County's rate of positivity—the percentage of tests to come back positive—was 2.7% for the week ending Aug. 22 and so far for the week ending Aug. 29, the rate is 2.2%.
The other counties in the Cadillac News coverage area thus far this week are at a 0% positivity rate. Last week, Lake County was at 0% while Missaukee County was at 1.2% and Osceola County was at 0.7%.
Statewide, the positivity rate over the last 7 days is 2.39% on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
For the month of August, the four counties combined have a positivity rate of 0.9% to date, with 1.2% coming from Wexford County, 1.8% from Lake County, 0.6% from Missaukee County and 0.4% from Osceola County.
World Health Organization recommendations use a 5% positivity threshold for re-opening, suggesting that governments not re-open communities until fewer than 5% of tests have been coming back positive for 14 days.
No other local county had a newly confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday.
The state is nearing 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 758 new cases statewide on Thursday bringing the total to 99,958; however, 6,440 people have died and 72,580 have met the state's definition of recovery (they're still alive a month after getting sick).
Wexford County's total number of cases is 78; Osceola County is 67; Missaukee County is 29 and Lake County is 28. There have been 48 recoveries in Wexford County, 55 in Osceola, 25 in Missaukee and 15 in Lake. Four people have died of COVID-19 in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County; Lake and Osceola County have not had deaths among residents, though Lake County has seen two inmates of the North Lake Correctional Facility die of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.