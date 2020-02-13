CADILLAC — After one year on the job, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to offer administrator Janet Koch a contract renewal.
The renewal, which was voted on recently by the full board, was approved by a tally of 9-0. It included a 5% increase in pay as well as the opportunity for Koch to sit down with the Wexford County Executive Committee to work on a list of goals for the upcoming year, according to Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor. The renewal was again a one year contract.
“She is doing a great job, but there is always room for improvement on both our sides,‘ Taylor said. “For someone who had never been a county administrator, she did a great job with the budget and policy. (The 5% raise) is rewarding her for a good job.‘
Koch said she was pleased the commissioners offered her another year of serving as Wexford County’s administrator. She also said she will have many more years in the position. Moving forward, Koch said something high on her list of things to do is making a capital improvement plan.
“I also want to work on in-depth budget analyses and multi-year budget projections,‘ she said.
In January 2019, the former Antrim County executive Koch accepted the position and the board of commissioners voted unanimously, 8-0, to make her the offer. Commissioner Joe Hurlburt was not in attendance.
From November 2013 to October 2017, Koch served as a deputy county administrator in Antrim County. After leaving Antrim County, Koch had worked for the Northern Lakes Economic Alliance in community development.
Koch did not accept the position initially, however. Instead, she decided to look over the contract that was presented to her after the job was offered in January 2019. She gave her decision to the county she would accept the job on Jan. 18, 2019. Her salary at the time was $85,000 with benefits, according to the original contract. Koch officially began in her position on Feb. 19, 2019.
Although the county has had a troubled history when it comes to its administrator, Taylor said the board is happy with the job Koch is doing. He also said while a raise like the one given may not happen annually, she is appreciated.
“We would love for her to stay long-term,‘ he said.
