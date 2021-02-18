Wexford administrator's contract extended for 30 months

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Administrator's contract extension was approved Wednesday during the Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board voted 7-2 to extend a 30-month contract extension to Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch. Commissioners Joe Hurlburt and Julie Theobald voted against the contract extension. While neither gave their reasons during the virtual meeting, before the vote Hurlburt said he didn't want to see the contract go longer than 24 months.
Commissioner Ben Townsend, who made the motion for the contract extension, said part of the reason he wanted to have the 30-month extension was it allowed the board to move the administrator's evaluation process to August. That would allow time for new commissioners to get familiar with the administrator and their duties rather than shortly after they take office in February.
The contract extension also included 2% raises for the first and second years of the extension.
Commissioner Michael Bengelink reminded his fellow commissioners that nothing was "carved in stone" and both the commissioners and Koch could terminate the contract at any time if either side felt there was a need. Regardless of that fact, Bengelink said he supported the 30-month extension.
Also during the meeting, a purchase agreement and a service agreement were discussed and approved by commissioners.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has several tech systems requiring large data storage due to retention rules, and for that reason, the department received a quote from IT Right Software and Hardware that will improve its data storage capabilities. The commissioners voted 9-0 to approve the purchase.
The upgrade includes the storage of interview room video, body camera video, in-car video and jail security video. It also is believed the upgrade will provide the sheriff's office with up to 10 years of data storage. The cost to upgrade is $5,086.63.
The commissioners also approved a service agreement with AT and T Inc. by a tally of 9-0. The wireless and broadband provider has several cooper phone lines with the county that currently can't be transferred to another telecommunications carrier. As a result, there was a need to update two agreements with the company. The agreements, however, can be terminated with a minimal penalty if a carrier is found to be more beneficial to the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.