Wexford and Missaukee counties are 70% vaccinated in 65+ age brackets

CADILLAC — The state's vaccination rate is dropping, but it's good news.
When the state started vaccinating kids in the 12- to 15-year-old age bracket, the number of people in the state eligible for vaccination grew by nearly half a million, at 497,961. That means the state's denominator (the number of people eligible for vaccination) grew to 8,594,878, forcing the overall vaccination rate to fall even as vaccinations continued.
However, weekend vaccination data was not available through the state on Monday. The state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard said there were processing delays but the dashboard is expected to be updated on Tuesday, May 18.
Here’s where other local COVID-19 numbers stood on Monday.
Wexford County
Local health department data had Wexford County at 2,514 cases on Monday, up by 11 since Friday. Deaths held at 40. The seven-day-average positivity rate was 10.5% with the most recent data from May 14. The positivity rate was less than half what it was a month ago but more than twice the 5% threshold the World Health Organization uses as an indicator that the virus is community-spread. The most recent vaccine data had the county at 47% initiated and 41.7% complete with the 65-plus age brackets at 70% or more completing their vaccination.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added two new cases for a pandemic total of 1,235 according to District Health Department No. 10. Deaths held at 17. The seven-day average positivity rate was 15.4%; the rate has been wavering between 15% and 20% since April 24. The most recent vaccine data had the county at 44% initiated and 39.5% complete; age brackets 65 and up were at more than 70%.
Lake County
Lake County cases rose by four and reached 567. Deaths also held at 14. The positivity rate as of May 14 was 6.1%. The most recent vaccine data had the county at 50.2% initiated and 45.1% complete. No age brackets were above 70%.
Osceola County
Cases were up by seven for a pandemic total of 1,640. Deaths held at 28. The positivity rate was 11.7%. The most recent vaccine data had Osceola County at 37.1% initiated and 32.5% completed, with no age bracket above 70%.
Statewide
Statewide cases reached 876,854 and deaths reached 18,627. The overall vaccine initiation rate was 49.9% based on May 16 MICR data and the completion rate was 42.1%. The seven-day average positivity rate is 8.2% and shows a decline; the most recent statewide data on positivity rates was from May 14.
