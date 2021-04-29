Wexford and Osceola counties record new COVID deaths

CADILLAC — Two local counties recorded COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
Though the area's positivity rate is starting to drop following this spring's surge in cases, hospitalizations remain high and deaths have followed.
Wexford County's 32nd COVID-19 death was recorded Wednesday, while Osceola County's death toll rose to 26.
Wexford County
COVID-19 cases climbed by 11 on Wednesday in Wexford County and reached a pandemic total of 2,376. There was one death and the pandemic total reached 32. The most recent seven-day average positivity rate was 14.9%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 7.7% for teens 18 to 19; 15.8% for people in their 20s; 23.9% for people in their 30s; 27% for people in their 40s; 42.7% for people 50 to 64; 66.6% for people 65 to 74 and 65.6% for people 75+. The most recent overall completion rate was 35.9%.
Missaukee County
Cases climbed by four and reached 1,170. Deaths stood at 15. The most recent positivity rate was 17.4%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 4.5% for teens 18 to 19; 10.6% for people in their 20s; 19% for people in their 30s; 22.4% for people in their 40s; 41.5% for people 50 to 64; 66.7% for people 65 to 74 and 68.8% for people 75+. The most recent overall completion rate was 36.4%.
Lake County
Cases climbed by three and reached 533. Deaths held steady at 13. The most recent positivity rate was 16.2%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 2.1% for teens 18 to 19; 6.8% for people in their 20s; 11.2% for people in their 30s; 16.4% for people in their 40s; 34.3% for people 50 to 64; 49.9% for people 65 to 74 and 51.8% for people 75+. The most recent overall completion rate was 31.8%.
Osceola County
Cases climbed by 13 and reached 1,526. Deaths climbed by one and reached 26. The most recent positivity rate was 17%.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 4.7% for teens 18 to 19; 7.7% for people in their 20s; 11.5% for people in their 30s; 15.7% for people in their 40s; 30.8% for people 50 to 64; 53.6% for people 65 to 74 and 56.3% for people 75+. The most recent overall completion rate was 27.9%.
Statewide
Statewide cases climbed by 4,371 and reached 833,891. Deaths climbed by 38 to 17,467. The overall vaccine completion rate is 35.9% and the positivity rate is 13.6%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.