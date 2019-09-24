Wexford Animal Shelter to reopen Oct. 1

CADILLAC — Barring any new outbreaks of canine parvovirus, the Wexford County Animal Shelter should reopen on Oct. 1.
On Sept. 13, the shelter closed due to one of the dogs at the shelter showing signs of and later testing positive for the virus. Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said animal control picked up a stray dog on Sept. 12 and on Sept. 13 shelter staff believed it was possibly showing signs of parvovirus.
The dog was examined, tested and found to have the parvovirus by a veterinarian. With the dog exposing the shelter to the virus, Taylor said it had to be quarantined for 14 days. If, however, another dog started to show signs of parvovirus, the quarantine would have to reset.
So far, no other animals have shown signs of having the virus, according to Taylor. He also said the dog found to have the virus responded to treatment and appears to be healthy. If its owner does not come forward to claim it, the dog would be available for adoption once the shelter opens, Taylor said.
“Our quarantine time expires at the end of the business day on Sept. 27, so the next scheduled day the shelter is open is Tuesday, Oct. 1,‘ Taylor said. “The shelter is typically closed on Mondays.‘
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office on Sept. 13, “Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness. The virus attacks rapidly dividing cells in a dog’s body, most severely affecting the intestinal tract. Parvovirus also attacks the white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage the heart muscle and cause lifelong cardiac problems.‘
As a result of the closure, the shelter is unable to accept any animals until the quarantine expires. While closed, animals currently at the shelter are monitored by shelter staff and veterinary staff for any signs of the illness. During the closure, shelter staff also clean and sanitize the building.
The shelter last closed in 2017 due to parvovirus.
The virus was detected on July 22, 2017, in a dog that was exhibiting signs of illness, including increased salivation, diarrhea, and bloody stool. This dog was euthanized and the shelter was disinfected.
It was believed the shelter was clear of the virus so animals began to be adopted out.
One dog, however, was adopted by a family who brought the animal to the veterinarian for an examination. Upon inspection, the veterinarian learned the dog was infected with the virus. Based on this discovery, the dog was put down and a full closure of the shelter was recommended for a minimum of 14 days on July 27, 2017.
A third dog that was housed at the Wexford County Animal Shelter had to be euthanized July 31, 2017, due to the parvovirus.
Once the shelter can accept animals the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office will make that announcement. If there are any animal control emergencies, residents are asked to call 911.
