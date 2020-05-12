CADILLAC — The Cadillac area did not see an increase in COVID-19 cases Monday, after seeing an uptick over the weekend.
On Monday, the most recently available numbers from District Health Department No. 10 showed 11 confirmed cases in Wexford County, 16 in Missaukee County and 2 in Lake County.
There were six probable cases in both Wexford and Missaukee counties and one probable case in Lake County. Meanwhile, the health department was monitoring 31 people in Wexford County, six people in Lake County and four people in Missaukee County through contact-tracing methods.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came to Michigan, three people in the Cadillac News coverage area have died; two in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
Osceola County, which is served by another district health department, Central Michigan District Health Department, has had nine cases, four of which have recovered.
On Monday, Michigan announced that there had been 47,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 4,584 deaths.
Every weekend, the state updates the number of people who are believed to have recovered from COVID-19. The state defines that as "as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 8, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 8, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered."
On Saturday, close to half of the people who have been diagnosed since the pandemic came to Michigan are believed to be recovered; 22,686 people met the definition.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news conference Monday that the "curve" is flattening and urged caution as the state begins re-opening.
