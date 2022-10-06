CADILLAC — Two weeks ago, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners supported one of its members and rejected a memorandum of understanding from Grand Traverse County regarding the contract for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
On Wednesday, that same board member, Ben Townsend, urged his fellow board members to vote their conscience but to also trust that Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield would not lead them astray. It was that trust in the administrator that allowed for the MOU to be approved by a tally of 6-2. Townsend and board chairman Gary Taylor were the two commissioners who voted against it while commissioner Brian Potter was not present at the meeting.
With its passage, the MOU will be signed by Taylor and clerk Alaina Nyman.
Before the vote was taken, Townsend said two weeks ago the commissioners voted based on principle. While that principle probably hasn’t changed in the past two weeks, Townsend also said the board is fortunate to serve a county with an administrator who has principles but also is practical.
“If we vote to go forward, Joe (Porterfield) is at the table and I trust him. He is meek but he is not weak. Gary (Taylor) will be there too,” he said.
Townsend also said Wexford County needs to be in the room during these discussions to call out the wrong things.
After the meeting, Taylor said even though he voted against the MOU, he is happy Wexford County will be at the table, but he is still not happy with the way things were handled by Grand Traverse County. He also is hopeful that Wexford County and Grand Traverse County can move past this dispute, but he wasn’t sure what that would take.
Townsend, however, said it may take a court case that would reinstate the two Northern Lakes board members that Grand Traverse removed. He contends that Nicole Miller and Justin Reed were illegally removed.
At the second meeting of September, the Wexford board first discussed the memorandum. Townsend, who is a member of the NLCMH Board, said he didn’t believe Grand Traverse County is working in good faith. He said they were bluffing when they indicated they were going to leave the CMH earlier this year, which would dissolve the agency within a year.
He said it is evident in his mind Grand Traverse County still needs to be a part of the CMH. As an NLCMH board member, he is offended by how Grand Traverse is trying to manipulate things to get what they want and, in particular, get the CEO they want.
Although the board voted to not sign the MOU in September, Townsend conceded after that vote Wexford County will likely have to revisit it and probably vote to approve it. Townsend also said in September that Wexford County doesn’t have to be on Grand Traverse County’s timeline.
“The folks here (Wexford County Board of Commissioners) are loyal. We’re loyal to one another and when someone is on a board, I trust what they say and I trust what they say is going on,” he said. “I vote behind them and that is what you saw the last time. This time, I just wanted them to do what was best for our county and not what was best, necessarily, as I see it. I voted my conscience, they voted theirs and we’re going to go forward as one unit.”
Townsend also said at this point it doesn’t matter what Grand Traverse County does because Wexford County will be the leader in making Northern Lakes better. He also said they are going to so the other members of Northern Lakes, especially those counties that had questions about Grand Traverse’s action, that it can be done by being above board and everything can be put on the table and out in the open.
The point is to offer the best for the people who are the clients of the CMH and ultimately they are the ones who are being hurt by all of the issues that have been ongoing during the past few months.
“We need to just cut through all the stuff that they’re (Grand Traverse County) doing and we need to be better for these folks,” Townsend said.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
