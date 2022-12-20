Wexford board again looking at extending Octagonal Building agreement

CADILLAC — Not much has happened since the Octagon Building had its cupola removed, but the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will discuss the historic structure and possibly take action on a contract extension Wednesday.
In May 2020, the fate of the historic Wexford County Octagon Building was in limbo. More than two years later, the process began to disassemble the structure and prepare it for a move in October. While it has been located at the Wexford County Fairgrounds for decades it will eventually be moved for placement at Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
The county’s contract with the Veterans Serving Veterans organization was amended in September after the veterans’ group asked to extend the time allotted to remove the Octagon Building from the Wexford County fairgrounds to the end of 2022. The original contract was entered into in August 2020.
On Wednesday, the board is again scheduled to discuss extending the contract.
This second contract amendment is proposing the contract be extended until Dec. 31, 2023. If the board approves this extension, it would be signed by board chairman Gary Taylor and representatives from the Veterans Serving Veterans organization and Northern District Fair Association.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the hiring of a part-time weekend tester for Community Corrections and the final budget amendments for the current 2022 fiscal year that ends on Dec. 31.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
Currently, the courthouse elevator is being upgraded and is inoperable at this time. For that reason, the county is offering an extended meeting room for those unable to reach the third floor of the courthouse. If a person needs to utilize this option, they are asked to inform security upon their entrance into the courthouse. They then will be directed to the west wing conference room to view and participate in the meeting via Zoom.
