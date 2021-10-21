Wexford board approves 2022 budget

CADILLAC — With little fanfare from commissioners or the public, the new Wexford County 2022 budget was approved Wednesday.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board passed the roughly $15.6 million 2022 General Fund budget by a tally of 8-0. Commissioner Julie Theobald was not present at the meeting. At the beginning of the new fiscal year on Jan. 1, the proposed budget shows the beginning fund balance will be $6.5 million with roughly $22.2 million in total revenues and fund balance.
The county is required, by state statute, to have a balanced budget and the 2022 proposed budget includes an assumption of 5% increased health insurance costs. Other costs in the 2022 budget include the new Human Resources Department, a number of new vehicles to update the County’s fleet and additional security measures.
Unlike last year where the budget process started in October, the 2022 budget process started this past July.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board received the annual Northern Lake Community Mental Health report. The report included information about the services rendered and who was served by those services during 2020.
