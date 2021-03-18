Wexford board approves 911 fee diversion resolution

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution regarding the diversion of 911 fees at its meeting Wednesday.
Commissioners voted 9-0 to approve the resolution at the virtual meeting after the executive committee made the recommendation that the full board approve the resolution. Before the vote, the commissioners didn’t have any discussion regarding the resolution or the diversion of 911 fees.
Last month, the Federal Communications Commission proposed rules to address 911 fee diversion — the practice by some states and jurisdictions of using the 911 fees that consumers pay on their phone bills for non-911 purposes. The Don’t Break Up the T-Band Act of 2020, enacted last December, directs the FCC to adopt rules that define what uses of 911 fees by states and jurisdictions constitute fee diversion.
The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking adopted in February seeks comment on proposals to implement these provisions in the new legislation.
On Wednesday, the commissioners were scheduled to discuss and approve a resolution that requests local government support a broader use and interpretation of the phrase “directly related to the 911 process‘ and supports local decision making and local control regarding the utilization of 911 fees.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 9-0 to allow board chairman Gary Taylor to sign the contract with 1st Choice Heating and Cooling, Inc. in Newaygo for capital improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Wexford County Civic Arena.
The commissioners voted earlier in the month to approve awarding a bid not to exceed $165,337 to the Newaygo business. Last month, three bids were opened related to the HVAC improvements to the Wex. It included a base bid, alternative one and alternative two. In each bid 1st Choice Heating and Cooling, Inc. were the lowest ones.
