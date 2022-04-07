Wexford board approves assessing contracts with 2 cities, township

CADILLAC — Three renewals of assessing contracts Wexford County has with municipalities within its boundaries were approved Wednesday.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 to approve the assessing contracts for the City of Cadillac, City of Manton and Slagle Township. The county also has an agreement with Cherry Grove Township to handle its assessing duties but it doesn’t need to be reviewed/renewed at this point.
The duties the county office performs for these other municipalities include estimating the value of real property within cities or township boundaries. Then that value is converted into an assessment, which is one component in the computation of real property tax bills.
The county has been assisting the two cities for more than 20 years, while its partnership with Slagle Township started in 2009. The partnership to perform the assessing duties for Cherry Grove Township started, more recently, in 2019.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said the renewal for the city of Cadillac was the same as previous contracts with the exception being an automatic renewal at the end of five years unless either the city or county wanted a change.
The contract for Manton starts retroactive to April 1 and continues until the city or county wishes to terminate or renegotiate the contract, while the Cadillac contract starts retroactive to April 1 and continues through March 31, 2027. Again, the city contract renews automatically unless either side wants a change.
Finally, the Slagle Township contract begins retroactive to April 1 and continues through March 31, 2023.
Wednesday’s meeting also had the commissioners approve the appointment of Dave Foley to the Pine River Natural River Zoning Review Board.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources asked the county to review its appointments to standing committees and, at a minimum, appoint one primary representative to the river zoning review board, according to information in the board packet for Wednesday’s meeting. The packet also indicated that Larry Copley recently resigned from the board leaving three open vacancies and only one primary member, Michael Solomon, with no appointed alternates, before Wednesday’s vote.
The commissioners also were scheduled to discuss the recommendation to appoint Raymond Hill to the Airport Authority but removed that agenda item at the beginning of the meeting.Also during Public Comment, 101st District State Representative candidate Kelly Smith introduced himself to the commissioners.
