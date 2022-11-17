Wexford board approves budget, resident arrested for disorderly conduct during public comment

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget Wednesday, but it wasn’t that action that provoked a woman and led to her arrest.
Angela Janovich was arrested and lodged Wednesday in the Wexford County Jail for allegedly disturbing the peace when she refused to leave the podium when her three minutes during the second public comment had expired. She was warned by board chairman Gary Taylor that she would be removed by a Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy if she didn’t return to her seat.
Janovich did not and the deputy told her she needed to return to her seat. After she refused to do that, the deputy informed her she needed to leave the commissioners room and proceeded to escort her out of the room. Once outside the commissioners room, a verbal argument occurred.
The deputy could be heard and asked Janovich why she was resisting, while the woman claimed the deputy was using excessive force and that she couldn’t breathe. Wexford County Clerk Alania Nyman called for back up for the deputy, and eventually Janovich was removed from the courthouse and taken to the jail.
Although she was arrested for disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said any other charges will have to be determined by the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office after review of the incident.
If charged in court, the offense is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Janovich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The past three meetings, including Wednesday’s meeting, Janovich had been giving public comments and discussing various topics such as the state’s involvement in a eugenics program. In past comments, she also referenced the Free De jure Constitution.
After the meeting, Taylor said he had no comment regarding Jonovich’s removal from the commissioners room or her arrest.
As for the budget, commissioners voted to approve the roughly $16 million budget by a tally of 9-0. This budget includes the use of $500,000 in COVID funds and nearly $34,000 from the county’s fund balance to get the county in the black.
While the COVID money will be available for use in the 2024 fiscal year budget, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said it won’t be available after that. He said with the high rate of inflation, he hopes that the real estate market doesn’t crash like it has historically. He said so far the market has remained steady in light of the high inflation.
“There was nothing that we didn’t plan for. We knew we were going to have to use some of that COVID money. We are going to have to tighten our belts moving forward and watch the real estate market and with property taxes,” Porterfield said. “There are some good things out there. We have a lot of new construction going on that will help as well.”
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a resolution that looks to support conducting an economic impact study of Consumers Energy dams.
On Aug. 9, the utility company announced it was going to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams they own and operate on five Michigan rivers to help them guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities. This includes the Hodenpyle Dam, according to the information in the meeting packet.
The resolution states that the board believes Consumers Energy has the responsibility to fund statewide economic environmental studies by an independent consultant with expertise in the subject to gain an accurate picture of the impact on the state and county, according to information in the agenda packet. The county also would support the exploration of state and federal grants as funding sources for this type of study.
