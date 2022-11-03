Wexford board approves COA budget, 911 director wages and more

CADILLAC — The approval of a budget, a wage increase and more county business were part of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
Every year the commissioners give their approval to the Wexford County Council on Aging’s annual budget and commissioners did so again for the 2023 fiscal year. The vote was unanimous, 9-0. The county and the COA have an agreement in place that allows for COA to administer the senior services millage after the commissioners approve the proposed budget. That has to be done before millage monies are released. The COA board finalized the budget on Oct. 18.
When it comes to highlights of the COA’s proposed 2023 budget, local revenues are nearly $1.52 million, which is up from the current 2022 budget. The amount of the budget generated by county millage money is most ($1.12 million) of those local revenues.
State revenues, however, for the proposed budget are nearly $211,700, which is up from the current budget’s $198,513. Total revenues for the COA in its proposed 2021 budget is roughly $1.97 million. No surprise, total expenditures also are roughly $1.97 million. That is roughly $161,000 in expenditures than was budgeted for the current year’s budget.
To help achieve that, however, they are having to utilize more than $242,000 of reserves and fund balance.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, a wage increase for the 911 director, which will be fully funded by the 911 budget, was approved. The increase will be for nearly $5,900 for the entire 2023 calendar year, which would raise the director’s salary to a flat $68,000 beginning in January.
The county’s 911 department also requested the 911 deputy director position be moved from part-time to full-time beginning with the 2023 fiscal year. It also was approved by the board by a tally of 9-0.
The board also voted to approve the fees for dog licenses collected by local townships and veterinary offices. The fee for a one-year license will be $3 per license while the fee for a three-year license will be $9 per license. The fees go into effect for the 2023 dog licenses sold.
