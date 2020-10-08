CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a budget and an agenda item that already had been approved.
Every year, the commissioners give their approval to the Wexford County Council on Aging’s annual budget and did again Wednesday by a vote of 9-0. The county and the COA have an agreement in place that allows for COA to administer the senior services millage after the commissioners approve the proposed budget. That has to be done before millage monies are released.
When it comes to highlights of the COA’s proposed 2021 budget, local revenues are roughly $1.26 million, which is up from the current 2020 budget. The amount of the budget generated by county millage money is most ($1.03 million) of those local revenues.
State revenues, however, for the proposed budget are nearly $248,000, which is up from the current budget’s $232,855. Total revenue for the COA in its proposed 2021 budget is roughly $1.6 million, which is down about $66,000 from the current budget’s total revenue.
No surprise, total expenditures also are roughly $1.6 million as the budget needs to be balanced to be approved.
Also, during Wednesday's meeting, the board again revisited the topic of Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan payments. The board voted 9-0 to submit a payment of 50% of the original contribution and at its Dec. 16 meeting, the board will revisit the amount it will submit for the second payment.
Last month, the commissioners approved making a second payment to help lessen its unfunded pension liability. With a lot of uncertainty surrounding finances in 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the county board discussed and approved using some additional monies from the county's fund balance to pay off some of the pension obligations.
The commissioners opted to approve two equal 2020 payments for a total of up to 7.125% of the 2020 amended General Fund budget for an additional voluntary contribution to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan in the surplus division. The "up to" clause was added to the finance committee’s recommendation to afford the county flexibility in case an unforeseen cost occurs, and the money would be needed for something else.
The item approved by the board on Wednesday just gave further clarification regarding what the county was doing.
