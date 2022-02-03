CADILLAC — It may not be for a few months but the Wex will get its new dehumidifier after the Wexford County Board of Commissioners took action Wednesday.
The board voted 8-0, with commissioner Judy Nichols, not present, to award the bid to install a new dehumidifier at the facility to Cooke Sheet Metal. Two bids were opened on Jan. 13, with one coming from Cooke Sheet Metal ($134,586) and the other from 1st Choice Heating and Cooling ($145,969.50).
Although Cooke was the lowest bid received, they were asked to provide professional references, particularly references regarding work on ice arenas, according to information in Wednesday’s agenda packet. Those references, including contractors and engineers and Centre Ice in Traverse City, all gave positive reviews, according to information in the meeting agenda packet.
In a letter dated Nov. 1 by Boon Sports Management spokesman Mike Figliomeni, it said the cost of replacement could be eligible for use of COVID Relief Funds. It also said the dehumidifier is currently working at this time. The piece of equipment not only takes moisture out of the air, preventing rust and potential damage to the steel structure but also is a major component of the air quality within the arena.
He said based on estimates that were received a few years ago to replace the dehumidifier would cost between $100,000 to $150,000. Although there have been discussions about the potential use of American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the dehumidifier, nothing has been determined as the final rule on how those funds could be used was only recently released.
After Wednesday’s meeting, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said it was still uncertain if the ARPA funds would fund the project directly, but those monies could indirectly fund the project by freeing funds up.
