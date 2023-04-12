CADILLAC — Wexford County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss equalization reports.
By a vote of 8-0, with commissioner Jason Baughan not at the special meeting, the board passed the findings of two equalization reports. During the meeting, the board discussed the L-4024 Report, which deals with Personal and Real Property totals for the county, and L-4037 Report. That report deals with assessment roll certification for the assessor of record, board of review and county board of commissioners.
Before the vote for each report, Wexford County Administrator and Equalization Director Joe Porterfield told the commissioners that the 4037 report shows all county townships came in at 49-50% of the true cash value of a property, which meant after board approval they could be entered into each township’s assessment roles.
He also said the 4024 report breaks down properties by property class and after approval by the county was sent to the State of Michigan.
Porterfield said Tuesday was the statutory day that commissioners have to meet to work on the final equalization reports for the year. Usually, Porterfield said he has those reports completed by the first meeting in April but due to that falling earlier in the month, he was not able to have them completed in time.
For that reason, the special meeting had to be called, according to Porterfield. He also said in a few weeks, the commissioners would have to take similar action on the taxable values of county properties.
Starting in 1995, assessors were required to estimate the market value of every property and record 50% of that as the state’s equalized value. In addition, assessors were required to individually multiply each assessment by the CPI to calculate each individual capped value. The lesser of the two is the new taxable value for that property.
