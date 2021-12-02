CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioner decided Wednesday to extend its current COVID leave protocols for the upcoming calendar year.
The commissioners voted 9-0 to leave the 80 hours of paid leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 for eligible employees and board chairman Gary Taylor said the move to extend the paid leave was an easy one to do for the board.
“We did it to take care of our employees,” Taylor said. “We have a surge of COVID going on right now. We have one commissioner (Julie Theobald) who is down with it and she has been down for two weeks.”
Taylor said it is too early to tell if the commissioners will need to have the COVID leave extended again but it likely is a topic that will have to be revisited sometime in 2022.
In March 2020, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act created 80 hours of paid leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 for eligible employees. There were 34 Wexford County employees who used 1,431 hours of COVID leave in 2020. As part of the FFCRA, this leave was terminated on Dec. 31, 2020.
With no COVID-related leave mandated by the federal government in 2021, the commissioners decided to provide it to increase the stability of county operations and increase the safety of employees and the general public. As a result, an additional 80 hours of COVID-related leave was approved for eligible employees.
There were 51 Wexford County employees who used 2,130 hours of COVID leave so far in 2021.
At a recent department head meeting, it was noted that COVID will be with us for some time to come, and that quarantine recommendations/requirements may change, according to information in the Dec. 1 meeting’s agenda packet.
