Wexford board approves fair funding; letter of understanding, fee increase at building department

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to provide funding for the Northern District Fair that will help to pay for upgrades at the fairgrounds.
The board voted 8-0 Wednesday to provide no more than $5,667 for assistance in capital improvements at the fairgrounds. Commissioner Joe Hurlburt was not at the meeting.
Recently, NDF Board President Larry Walsh requested financial assistance from the county after the fair applied for a reimbursement grant. The amount of the grant is $22,666 for capital improvements and the match component of the grant is $11,334.
The purpose of the grant is to assist in the promotion of building or capital improvements on county fairgrounds in Michigan. The statement of work includes restrooms, exterior lighting, announcer’s booth and grandstand kitchen remodel.
The board also voted 8-0 to approve multiple items related to the county’s building department.
First, the commissioners approved a two-year letter of understanding between the commissioners and Wexford County Building Department Official Bob Scarbrough. The agenda packet for Wednesday’s meeting stated Scarbrough is willing to continue to provide Building Official and Building Inspector services for Wexford County on a part-time basis beginning June 1.
With the approval, Scarbrough will provide inspection services and other duties as assigned by the department head on the days required by the department at a rate of $55,250 per year with no entitlements to any benefits as afforded full-time employees, health insurance, holiday pay, vacations, personal time, sick time, etc.
The board also voted for an increase in electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit application fees. If approved, the new fees of $100 for each of the aforementioned application fees would begin on June 13. Before the change, the county charged $60 for electrical and $40 for mechanical and plumbing.
The reason for the increases was related to the increased cost of performing inspections which included fuel costs and the need to hire an additional inspector.
