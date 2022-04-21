Wexford board approves hiring security, interagency agreement

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Courthouse and Lake Street annex building will continue having security at the front doors after the board of commissioners voted to create multiple part-time positions.
The county was alerted on April 6 that VSS Security Services wasn’t going to offer its services in Michigan anymore, effective at the end of April. That meant, at the end of the day on Friday, April 29, Wexford County would need to have an alternative in place when doors reopened on May 2.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 Wednesday to create three part-time positions for the courthouse and Lake Street security personnel. The positions have a pay wage of $14/hour and are under the supervision of the Administrator’s office. The idea, even though the recommendation includes posting the position, is to hire the three security personnel who currently work through VSS.
The budget for the contracted security service was $70,000 for this current fiscal year, while this new budget is $67,000.
Commissioner Brian Potter also asked if the pay for the new security officers was part of the recently finalized part-time pay scale. Wexford County Human Resources Director and co-interim Administrator Jami Bigger said it was close but wasn’t on that scale and it was based on the contract with VSS.
The board informally agreed the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee should have discussions regarding that.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 8-0 to amend its interagency agreement with Northern Lake Community Mental Health.
On March 16, the board approved having chairman Gary Taylor sign an interagency agreement with Northern Lake on behalf of the county. This agreement includes the sheriff’s office, prosecuting attorney circuit and district courts and county commissioners.
Shortly after that decision was made, it was brought to the attention of the interim co-administrators that the prosecutor and chief public defender had concerns with the agreement. As a result, a workgroup was formed with representation from the concerned parties and Northern Lakes to address the issues.
The workgroup decided the agreement should be amended to have a timeframe of six months from the previous three-year agreement, in which the workgroup will reconvene to address any concerns. With the board’s approval, the six months began on Wednesday and goes through Oct. 31.
The interagency agreement serves individuals with serious mental illness who are considered at-risk for one or more of the following: entering the criminal justice system, not receiving needed mental health services during incarceration and being committed to the jurisdiction of the department of corrections.
