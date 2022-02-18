CADILLAC — Millage requests, equipment transfer and a patrol vehicle purchase were all items approved Wednesday by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners voted to approve the Cadillac Wexford Public Library’s requests for a millage renewal and an additional new millage. Before the commissioners’ vote, the library board voted to pursue a two-question ballot in August 2022. The library is seeking a renewal of its current millage and new millage with an increase.
The renewal will seek to levy an annual millage in the amount not to exceed 0.7437 mills, which expires in 2022. The renewal of the aforementioned millage rate, if approved by voters in August, would be for six years. Those years would be 2023 through 2028, with the purpose of funding, operating, equipping, purchasing and making capital improvements for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
If the renewal is approved by voters and levied, the estimate of the revenue in its first year is approximately $822,000.
The new millage will seek to levy an annual millage not to exceed 0.1063 mills. If approved by voters in August, the new millage would be for six years. It also would be 2023 through 2028 and used to fund, operate, equip, purchase and make capital improvements for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
If the renewal is approved by voters and levied, the estimate of the revenue in its first year is approximately $118,000, according to information in the agenda packet.
County legal counsel reviewed the ballot language before Wednesday’s meeting and made no changes. Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield also confirmed the number of mills and the estimated revenues before the commissioners voted to approve the library’s millage requests.
Also, during the meeting, the board voted to accept an offer from the City of Cadillac to take over the building and the VHF equipment at the site of the Cadillac Water Tower. There is no value for the equipment, and it would cost the county more to have it removed from the site, according to information in the agenda packet.
The board also voted to allow the purchase of a replacement patrol vehicle for the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was recently totaled out by the insurance carrier. The price of the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD vehicle is $33,699.
