CADILLAC — Wexford County Animal Control officers will soon be using a new piece of equipment that will help them do their jobs while keeping the animals they pick up safer.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a Jackson Creek Manufacturing box that will be placed on the back of a Wexford County Animal Control truck. The total cost for the box, which includes installation and delivery, is $23,405. The commissioners approved the purchase by a vote of 8-0, with commissioner Michael Musta not present.
The new box includes six individual compartments for animals and equipment. It is stainless steel and has ramping, emergency lighting and heating for colder months and cooling for warmer months.
With the commissioners’ approval, the truck will be shipped to North Carolina where the company is located for installation of the box. The company then will ship it back to Wexford County. The cost of the new box will be paid for with funds that came from a 2018 donation.
At a February 2018 Wexford County Finance Committee meeting, the committee was told about a donation of $153,708.78 from an estate to the animal shelter. It was the second large donation made to the shelter, which also received a $10,000 donation.
At the time the donations were originally discussed, the monies were placed in a restricted fund so they could only be used by animal control. Those funds are not to be used for everyday-type maintenance or employee wages but could be used for things like adding on to the facility or if there was a need for some service or item.
Whatever is ultimately decided, the board of commissioners has to approve it. If the request is approved, the commissioners will then have to approve a budget amendment that utilizes the donated money.
Also during the meeting, commissioners voted 8-0 to appoint Carol Blake to the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority starting on April 1, 2023, and ending on March 31, 2026. The board also voted 8-0 to support providing tuition for up to five new cadets entering the police academy in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.