CADILLAC — In August, Wexford County voters will decide if a surcharge used to fund 911 services should be increased by 75 cents.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 8-0, with commissioner Brian Potter absent, to approve the resolution that would put a proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot to raise the 911 surcharge from $2.25 to $3, which is the most that can be asked for.
The request came nearly six years after county voters approved the first increase to the monthly surcharge from 42 cents to the current level of $2.25. If the August proposal is approved by Wexford County voters, the assessment of the $3 surcharge would begin July 1, 2023. If it fails, the $2.25 would continue to be charged.
The county first asked voters to approve an increase to its monthly surcharge in August 2016 and it failed.
The fire chiefs within the county openly stated their opposition to the August 2016 proposal if Wexford County leaders intended to outsource dispatch services to another county.
In October 2016, however, the chiefs came forward urging voters to approve the second surcharge proposal after commissioners had decided to put it on the November 2016 ballot. That support was unconditional, and the chiefs did not ask the county commissioners to guarantee the service stayed local. The chiefs, however, believed if the surcharge passed, the service was more likely to remain local than if the proposal fails.
In November 2016, nearly 53% of Wexford County voters approved a county-wide 911 surcharge proposal by a tally of 7,328 to 6,578, which raised the surcharge to the current level of $2.25.
After months of discussions, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 in July 2017 to make 911 Central Dispatch a county department, which also kept the service local.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.