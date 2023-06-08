CADILLAC — Wexford County 911 Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden has the green light to start work on updating what he called the backbone of his department.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved the expenditures of funds to hire a law firm to assist him with starting the process of updating its 911 plan. The board voted 7-0, with commissioners Michael Musta and Julie Theobald absent.
Previously, Alworden said it s encouraged but not required that the plan be reviewed every five years. In particular, the law firm is going to help Alworden look to see if the has the proper wording, so if another county ever wanted to merge with Wexford County it is in the plan.
Alworden has been exploring the feasibility of forming a 911 authority. Currently, the service is a county department governed by an advisory board and the county board itself. Last year, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners also started gathering information regarding the formation of an authority.
In April, Alworden said the process, however, is going to be slow moving and Alworden said it likely will be at least a year, if not longer before a final decision. Authority boards are set up by the stakeholders, including fire departments, police, EMS and citizens. These boards also don’t have elected positions, so it keeps politics out.
Alworden said information is still being gathered regarding the cost of retirement plans, health insurance and other similar items. He also said until the county starts collecting the new $3 surcharge, there won’t be much to talk about.
Although Wexford County voters supported the increase during the 2022 August Primary, the increase won’t be collected until July 1. The passage of the surcharge increase last summer does allow the department to move ahead with the idea of forming an authority. Alworden said last August the target date to have that change in place is Oct. 1, 2024.
Alworden previously said, however, he wants to make sure, for the citizens who helped approve the surcharge up to $3, that before 911 becomes an authority, there is the money to do it.
