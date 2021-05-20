Wexford board approves sending state revenue sharing request

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday that will ask the state for nearly $350,000 in missed revenue sharing payment.
The commissioners voted 9-0 with no discussion to pass Resolution 21-20, which requested a one-time payment for the county’s cumulative shortfall of $346,660.
In 2005, state revenue sharing payments were discontinued to counties, relieving the state budget of $183 million in annual state revenue sharing payments to counties. At the time, the idea was payments would be restored when each of the individual counties’ revenue sharing reserve funds were exhausted. That occurred in 2013 for Wexford County.
The Michigan Association of Counties identified 60 Michigan counties that received less than the statutorily required amount.
By statute, the state was required to pay counties their full funding amount when they re-entered the system. Full funding is defined as the 2004 payment plus inflation until the time a county re-entered the state revenue sharing system. If you entered earlier than others, the county stopped accruing inflationary increases.
The exhaustion of the accounts was staggered, with Tuscola County exhausting their account in 2008, while Emmet County is expected to exhaust theirs in 2023. The counties that exhausted their accounts before 2014 faced cuts to their base revenue sharing payments that were never restored. Counties that came back on to the system in 2014, and later, did not have any of their base funding cut.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners voted 9-0 to allow the Wexford County Building Department to increase their fee schedule. The most recent fee schedule increase occurred in 2017 and included adding a $60 application fee and in 2020 to add an address application fee of $10.
The new fee schedule includes raising the application fee from $40 to $100, rasing various other inspection fees by 2 to 5 cents per square foot and raising the demolition, foundation and safety inspection, re-inspection and decks fees from $40 to $50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.