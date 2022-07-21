Wexford board approves spending of ARPA funds

CADILLAC — Several American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects are set to be done after recent action by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
The board voted to approve the use of ARPA money to replace the District Health Department No. 10 Wexford County office’s roof ($40,620), the sidewalk at the Wexford County Courthouse and DHD No. 10 ($38,697), a conveyor belt scanner ($26,725) and metal detector ($9,821) for the courthouse, a water softener at the Wexford County Jail ($29,500) and record scanning of historical documents for the Wexford County Clerk’s office.
The clerk budgeted roughly $10,000 for the document scanning but will be utilizing about $20,000 in ARPA funds, too. The other projects will be fully paid for, if approved, using ARPA funds.
In February, Wexford County learned any municipality with an ARPA allocation under $10 million can consider the funds as revenue loss. What that means is Wexford County can use those ARPA funds for the “provision of government service.”
That means the county can use it for most general fund expenditures except for three things. Those three things include paying down capital project debt, adding to its rainy day fund or fund balance, or paying down its unfunded pension liability.
While the county does have more flexibility in how it uses the money, there are four categories it must fall under. They include capital expenditures, expanding public sector hiring and capacity, premium pay for essential workers and broadening eligible broadband, water and sewer infrastructure.
The board voted in the spring to spend ARPA funds to pay for several items including nearly $104,000 for updating the elevator at the Wexford County Courthouse, nearly $37,800 for 12 radios for use by the emergency management department and nearly $14,300 for 25 sets of riot gear for the sheriff’s office.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to approve the Catholic Human Services Liquor Tax application.
This is a collaboration between Wexford and Missaukee counties and Catholic Human Services. Roughly $82,000 will go to dedicate a substance use disorder treatment counselor who will visit Wexford and Missaukee county jails and provide treatment three days a week. The roughly $82,000 is split 75%-25% between the two counties, with Wexford paying the higher amount. Missaukee County is scheduled on Thursday to take similar action during a special meeting.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said drugs account for a significant number of felony crimes in the two counties. Drug use, possession and delivery are not victimless crimes and Elmore said they destroy individuals, families and communities. He added that where drug crimes go, so too do property crimes.
“Unfortunately, there are limited rehabilitation programs available locally. This program makes rehabilitation immediately available to those arrested and held in jail,” he said.
He said the goal is to reduce recidivism by 25%. Because this was the first year, Elmore said there was no baseline to measure this goal. For the first year, Missaukee County Jail reported a 15% recidivism rate that included 5 of 34 individuals that received treatment under this program while incarcerated. Wexford County Jail reported a 22% recidivism rate that included 24 out of 109 individuals.
“We now have a baseline to determine next year the effectiveness of the program over a longer period of time,” Elmore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.