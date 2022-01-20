Wexford board approves taking out-of-county prisoners, water study and HVAC needs assessment

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners took action Wednesday on various agenda items, including one that will bring out-of-county prisoners to the Wexford County Jail.
The board voted 7-0, with commissioners Mike Musta and Judy Nichols absent, to allow for prisoners from Kalkaska County to be housed in the Wexford County Jail. There was no discussion by the board before the vote or comments from Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor who attended Wednesday’s meeting.
The agreement between the two counties starts on Jan. 20 and continues through Dec. 31. The rate would be $35 a day per bed used and Kalkaska County would be responsible for most other expenses of those prisoners, including transportation and medical costs. Kalkaska County also could be required to provide medical and mental health screening before the transfer, including for infectious diseases such as but not limited to COVID-19.
The agreement also stipulates the housing could occur for the rest of 2022, but Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said earlier in the week it likely will only need to be used for one month.
Taylor said after the meeting that the out-of-county inmates would only be housed for roughly a month. He also said they wouldn’t start coming until February and the transfer would be done in phases.
Taylor said while they would be housing some of Kalkaska’s inmates, they would not be taking all of them.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted 7-0 to greenlight a Cedar Creek water feasibility study and a mechanical and electrical survey at the Wexford County Courthouse.
The water study allows Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences to complete a hydraulic analysis to determine the water main size, route and needed equipment to supply Cedar Creek’s water system from Manton’s. Gosling Czubak also would collect water system information from each utility pertinent to the hydraulic analysis.
The analysis would determine the needed flow and pressure to supply the current Cedar Creek customers and minimal growth while maintaining system pressure to each customer with a minimum pressure of 40 psi to the first floor of each customer. The analysis also would determine if pumping equipment is required and the needed pumping capacity, according to the agenda packet.
The hydraulic analysis will be a desktop-level study, no site visits or in-person meetings with clients are planned,” according to the proposal in the agenda packet.
As for the survey at the courthouse, the approval will evaluate the best ways to heat, cool, and ventilate the building, taking into account the historic nature of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.