CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and act on a resolution Wednesday that supports the community’s mental health.
On Wednesday, the board is scheduled to discuss a resolution that supports Northern Lakes Community Mental Health authority and opposes legislation that aims to change such authorities.
The Sept. 1 meeting’s agenda packet states, recent proposals in the Michigan House and Senate fundamentally change the public behavioral health system and will harm those served by the system. For those reasons, the board is being asked to pass the resolution in opposition to those proposals.
The reasons include the loss of local control in terms of oversight, governance, operations and accountability. It could mean CMH patients lose access to services, supports and input into the design and operations of those services or are completely left out.
Finally, information in the agenda packet said the senate proposal, in particular, incentivizes and prioritizes profits to private companies at the expense of the public and the people served by the CMH.
Instead, the resolution asks legislators to support certified community behavioral health clinics, behavioral health homes and opioid health homes.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/August-4-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.