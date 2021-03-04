Wexford board awards HVAC bid, approves potential sale of old jail

CADILLAC — It didn't take long for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners to approve a heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at the Wexford County Civic Arena and the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail.
In both cases, the commissioners voted 9-0 to first approve awarding a bid not to exceed $165,337 to 1st Choice Heating and Cooling, Inc. in Newaygo for capital improvements to the HVAC system at the facility. That action also included contract review by the county's legal counsel.
Last month, three bids were opened related to the HVAC improvements to the Wex. It included a base bid, alternative one and alternative two. In each bid, the Newaygo business was the lowest one.
In December 2019, Michigan DNR Director Dan Eichinger sent correspondence to Wexford County, Networks Northwest, and the Alliance for Economic Success saying their application to receive a Recreation Passport local development grant was approved.
The application for the grant funding was made to help pay for the replacement of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in the Wex’s auditorium. The HVAC system, which dates back to the 1970s in the auditorium, is one of the most critical needs at the facility. A local match also was needed, which was generated by several donations.
That action was followed by the board voting 9-0 to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC.
As part of the potential sale, the county will now take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC works through the purchase and site development. If things work out, the property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, will deliver an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county will retain the $10,000 and neither party shall have any further obligation to the other.
During the meeting the board also voted 8-1 to approve a wage increase to the chief deputy positions in the clerk, register of deeds and treasurer's offices. Commissioner Julie Theobald voted against the increase. The increase equates to $3.29/hour, or $6,415.50 per year, which raises the three chief deputies ' salaries to $48,145.50.
During the board comments, several board members spoke regarding the wage increase. Commissioner Brian Potter said he was getting feedback from county employees regarding this action and how the board was showing favoritism to the three offices in question. He said that is not the case and the feedback was "discouraging."
While most of the commissioners agreed with Potter, Theobald said this type of issue regarding wages and level increases is something that has popped up now and again during the past six years. For that reason, Theobald said it is the right time to do a wage and level investigation for all county staff. In her opinion, Theobald said all county employees deserve that and it needs to be acted upon.
No decision, however, was made regarding the investigation into county wages and level increases.
