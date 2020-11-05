Wexford board discusses potential COVID plans

CADILLAC — For multiple months, the Wexford County Courthouse and its departments were limited due to COVID-19.
With cases surging across the state and within the county, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch asked for input from the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday regarding the future of courthouse operations. The conversation started after Koch said 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman sent out a memo regarding additional restrictions regarding court proceedings.
While no decision was made, Koch said there are three options available: continue operations as they are, revert to appointment only entrance into the courthouse, or a hybrid of the two.
During the conversation, Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker and the commissioners seemed to agree that having a hybrid plan in place likely would be the best option because it would keep the doors open but also allow for appointments.
"I think the discussion we will have (Thursday) with department heads will be how we can have a hybrid plan. How to determine if it is working and how to determine it is not working," Koch said.
Koch said there is no timeline in place for a decision to be made but stress that the sooner one is made the better because the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the county is a concern for everyone.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners voted to approve Wexford County millage rates for the winter. The millages to be on the winter taxes include public safety, senior services, Department of Veteran Services, animal control, and Michigan State University Extension.
They also voted to approve the EMS agreement regarding the acquisition of North Flight EMS by Mobile Medical Response, Inc.
This agreement will merge the business operations of the two organizations in which most North Flight EMS staff will transition to employment with MMR. The partnership does not impact North Flight AeroMed, which is a joint venture between Munson Healthcare and Spectrum Health. As an equity partner, Munson Healthcare also will become part owner of MMR, which includes one board seat and one seat on the finance committee.
Before the vote and during public comment, North Flight EMS Manager Paul Owens asked the board to approve the merger and said it is likely that the contract North Flight EMS has with the county will be rewritten around the first of the year to reflect the current needs. The last time that was done was in 2002.
