Wexford board extends agreement regarding Octagon Building through 2023

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners held its last meeting recently and extended the time it was giving to a group interested in moving the Octagon Building off of the county fairgrounds.
The board voted 8-0, with commissioner Joe Hurlburt not present, to extend the county’s agreement with the Veterans Serving Veterans organization until Dec. 31, 2023. Before the vote, commissioner Mike Musta commented on the extension.
Although it was taking longer than anticipated, action has occurred and it was his opinion that the agreement should be extended to keep the veterans’ organization on the path because they are committed to moving the structure. The rest of the board showed their agreement with the passage of the extension.
In May 2020, the fate of the historic Wexford County Octagon Building was in limbo. More than two years later, the process began in October to disassemble the structure and prepare it for a move. While it has been located at the Wexford County Fairgrounds for decades, it will eventually be moved for placement at Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
The county’s agreement with the Veterans Serving Veterans organization was amended in September after the veterans’ group asked to extend the time allotted to remove the Octagon Building from the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the end of 2022. The original agreement was entered into in August 2020.
Also, during the recent meeting, the board voted to approve hiring a part-time weekend tester for Community Corrections. It also approved the final budget amendments for the current fiscal year that ends on Dec. 31.
