Wexford board extends contingency offer for old jail for 60 days

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioner took action Wednesday to extend a contingency offer for the purchase of the old Wexford County Jail.
With little discussion, the board voted 9-0 to extend the contingency offer to purchase the more than 4-acre parcel of land the now vacant jail facility sits on from US Federal Properties Co., LLC by 60 days. The board first voted in June to accept the contingency offer.
Before the board’s action on Wednesday, the option included the statement that “If the Option is not exercised by December 31, 2021, or otherwise extended, this agreement shall be considered terminated.”
Information found in the Dec. 15 Wexford County Board of Commissioners agenda packet stated Jason Hobick of US Federal Properties said the Veterans Administration had not yet contacted him regarding a purchase decision.
In March, the board voted to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC. At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board in March, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county would have retained the $10,000 and neither party would have any further obligation to the other.
When the commissioners voted to take the jail off the market in March, board chairman Gary Taylor said no other interested buyers were looking at the property. Only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board entertained the request.
If things work out, the site would become a new outpatient clinic to Veterans Affairs.
Also during the meeting, new Northern District Fair Board President Larry Walsh introduced himself as did his wife and fair board member Ashley Walsh. During their introduction, the couple said the 2022 iteration of the fair will include the return of harness racing and the rodeo. They also said they are seeking a new amusement ride company.
